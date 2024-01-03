PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would give up $18 million in guaranteed money if he opts out of his $42 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2025 season.

His deal, announced Dec. 22, includes a team option for 2027 that could make the agreement worth $51 million over four years.

The All-Star outfielder gets $10 million this year, $14 million in 2025 and $13 million in 2026. The Diamondbacks' 2027 option is for $14 million with a $5 million buyout.

As part of the agreement, Gurriel gets a hotel suite on trips.

Gurriel was acquired from Toronto in December 2022 with catcher Gabriel Moreno in a trade that sent outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays and helped Arizona reach the World Series. Gurriel made his first All-Star team while batting .261 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs. The right-handed batter played solid defense in left field and was popular with fans — in no small part because of his hair, which he dyed bright purple.

Gurriel hit .270 with three homers in the postseason.

The 30-year-old signed a $22 million, seven-year deal with the Blue Jays after defecting from Cuba with older brother Yuli in 2016. He proved to be a bargain, turning into an above-average big league hitter.

