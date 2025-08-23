PHOENIX (AP) — Lources Gurriel Jr. singled in the winning run in the 11th inning, Gabriel Moreno added a three-run homer in his return from the injured list and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night.

Gurriel led off the 11th and lifted a single into right-center off Scott Barlow (6-2) that easily scored the speedy Corbin Carroll, who started the inning on second base.

Cincinnati took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th, taking advantage of a throwing error by D-backs pitcher John Curtiss.

Carroll threw out Jose Trevino — trying to tag up and score on T.J. Friedl's foul fly to right — to keep it a one-run game. The throw was up the line, forcing Moreno to dive back to make the tag on his fellow catcher that withstood a replay challenge.

Arizona tied it on Ketel Marte's RBI single after a 13-pitch at-bat against Graham Ashcraft.

The Reds trailed 4-2 after three innings, but cut the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth on Austin Hays' RBI groundout that scored Elly De La Cruz, who reached on a leadoff triple. Cincinnati tied it up in the eighth on De La Cruz's RBI single.

Moreno hit his three-run homer after missing more than two months with a broken finger. His no-doubt shot to left came in the third inning and was his sixth of the season, giving the D-backs a 4-2 lead.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Jalen Beeks (4-1) earned the win with a scoreless 11th inning.

Cincinnati's Zack Littell had a short outing, needing 77 pitches to grind through three innings. He gave up four runs on four hits, striking out three and walking three.

Key moment

De La Cruz lined into a double play to end the 11th. He hit a ball right at shortstop Geraldo Perdomo who then made the easy throw to Blaze Alexander at third for the third out, doubling off Friedl.

Key stat

The D-backs improved to 6-9 in extra-inning games.

Up next

The Reds send LHP Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.28 ERA) to the mound against D-backs RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 1.80) on Saturday.

___

