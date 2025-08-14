Lowe, Caminero hit two-run homers in Rays' victory over Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Junior Caminero hit two-run home runs, Drew Rasmussen threw six innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Athletics 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Lowe's second-inning home run off J.T. Ginn (2-5) — his 24th of the season — made it 6-0. Caminero homered in the ninth.

Rasmussen (10-5) reached double-digit wins for the second time in his career, but saw his AL-best scoreless streak end at 17 1/3 innings when Lawrence Butler hit a two-run homer in the third. It was the first extra-base hit allowed by Rasmussen in his last four starts.

Caminero, Josh Lowe, and Jake Mangum each had RBIs in the top of the first, and Mangum scored on a throwing error.

Ginn allowed six hits and six runs — five earned — in two innings.

Key moment

Lowe's two-run homer to left center extended the Rays' lead.

Key stat

The Rays won their first road series against the A's since May 2-4, 2022, at the Oakland Coliseum.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday. The Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, with RHP Jack Perkins (1-2, 4.08) to to start opposite Los Angeles LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-7, 3.37). The Rays are at San Francisco on Friday night. RHP Joe Boyle (1-2, 3.82) was set to face Giants RHP Landen Roup (7-6, 3.11).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb