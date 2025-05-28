SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez singled in the tying and go-ahead runs against one of his former teams and Miami Marlins rookie second baseman Ronny Simón's three errors helped the San Diego Padres rebound from a six-run deficit for a wild 8-6 win on Tuesday night.

Simón originally had been charged with a fourth error but the official scorer changed the call to a single by Xander Bogaerts.

Miami took a 6-0 lead after sending 10 batters to the plate in the first against Stephen Kolek (3-1), who got through 5 1/3 innings for the win.

San Diego started its comeback on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 13th homer, an opposite-field, leadoff shot off Max Meyer.

Simón’s misfortunes started in the second when, with runners on first and second and one out, he dove for Tyler Wade’s grounder, which deflected off his glove for an RBI single and rolled into foul territory. He chased down the ball and his errant throw pulled catcher Agustín Ramírez well off the plate, allowing another run to score.

San Diego pulled to 6-5 in the third on Bogaerts' run-scoring single, which had originally been ruled an error as the ball appeared to go under Simón's glove, and Jake Cronenworth's sacrifice fly.

Simón’s fielding error allowed Wade to reach leading off the fourth. Simón fielded Tatis' grounder and tried to force Wade at second but his throw went over shortstop Javier Sanoja’s head for another error. Wade scored on Arraez’s single to tie it at 6.

Simón was replaced in the bottom of the fifth when Javier Sanoja moved over from shortstop. Otto Lopez entered at shortstop and in Simón’s spot in the order.

Cronenworth hit a leadoff single in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run on Arraez's third hit, a two-out single to center.

Miami traded Arraez to the Padres on May 4, 2024.

Jackson Merrill homered in the eighth, his fifth.

Jeremiah Estrada got a four-out save, his first.

Cade Gibson (0-3) took the loss.

Key moment

Tatis' fourth leadoff homer this season and 15th of his career sailed just inside the foul pole in right.

Key stat

It was just the second time ever the Padres rallied to win after being down 6-0 after the top of the first.

Up next

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 8.04) and Padres LHP Kyle Hart (2-2, 6.00) are scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday.

