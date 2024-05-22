CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Arraez went 4 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Wednesday night.

He led off with his first homer of the season off Nick Martinez (1-3). It was his first home run since Sept. 16, 2023 when he also led off with a homer against Atlanta. Arraez, who has 25 home runs in 585 games, has seven leadoff homers for his career.

Jeimer Candelario's fifth home run of the season tied the score 1-1 in the first. That was the Reds' only hit until Candelario singled with two outs in the sixth.

San Diego scored four runs on five hits in the fifth, including an RBI double by Jurickson Profar to make the score 5-1.

Tyler Stephenson's two-run double off Michael King made the score 7-3. King (4-4) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six.

The bottom of the ninth was played in heavy rain with thunder and flashes of lightning, but Robert Suarez closed out the Padres' win without a delay. He struck out two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 2B Xander Bogaerts (left shoulder fracture) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He injured his shoulder diving for a ground ball in the first game of Monday's doubleheader at Atlanta.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (left groin strain) threw a bullpen on Wednesday and is on track to start Monday's game against the Cardinals. ... RF Jake Fraley was still experiencing stiffness in his right hand after being hit by a Joe Musgrove pitch in the first inning on Tuesday. Fraley will be evaluated over the next couple of days.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Frankie Montas (2-3, 4.37) will oppose Padres right-hander Matt Waldron (2-5, 5.00) in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb