SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo dominated after a bumpy first inning, Julio Rodríguez drove in the go-ahead run on an infield grounder in the third, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Friday night.

Castillo (6-7) gave up a pair of first-inning runs on an RBI double by Nathaniel Lowe and a run-scoring single by Wyatt Langford, but settled down nicely and retired 14 of the next 15 Rangers who came to the plate.

Castillo didn’t allow another hit after Langford’s until Adolis García doubled with one out in the sixth.

“I think that's me,” Castillo said. “That's who I am. When I'm able to locate pitches, I think those are the results you're going to get from me.”

The veteran righty, whose nickname is “The Rock,” allowed four hits and two earned runs in six innings, with seven strikeouts.

“Really proud of the Rock tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. ”That first inning, it wasn't good. He was missing location big-time, and he just said, 'that's it.' He let it go and he got locked in, and it's exactly what we needed."

After the Rangers took the lead, Mitch Garver tied it up with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

Garver also had two walks in the game, and has started to turn the corner at the plate after a slow start to the season.

“I'm seeing the ball better, working walks, just getting my swing off on pitches that I can hit, and pitches I can't hit. If I can get my swing off on those pitches too, that's great," Garver said. "Any time I try to aim the ball or shoot the other way or do whatever, (I) just try to be athletic and let it happen.”

Seattle took the lead when J.P. Crawford scored on a fielder’s choice in the third inning. Rodríguez hit a groundball to third with runners on first and third, and Crawford trotted home as the Rangers got the force at second base.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney (2-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks, with four strikeouts. He was relieved by José Ureña, who threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mariners left fielder Victor Robles was called safe at first on a bunt and Bochy argued that he ran inside the baseline, before plate umpire Victor Carapazza tossed him.

Ryne Stanek pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

“No one is surprised it was a close game, low-scoring game," Bochy said. "Still a lot of strikeouts tonight. We came out and put two up right away, but after that we just didn't get much going at all.”

The first-place Mariners extended their division lead to 6 1/2 games, and are now 15-5 against AL West opponents.

With his eighth-inning walk, Corey Seager extended his on-base streak to 30 games.

ROSTER MOVE

Mariners: RHP Cody Bolton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, while RHP Emerson Hancock was sent down … RHP Matt Bowman cleared waivers and elected free agency.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Seager (hamstring) was back in the lineup at DH after missing Thursday’s game. … SS Josh Smith was out of the lineup Friday with what Bochy called “general tightness.”

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 2.68 ERA) will pitch Saturday for the Rangers, against Mariners RHP George Kirby (5-5, 3.81 ERA).

