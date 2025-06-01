LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Luis Garcia landed on the injured list Sunday, joining a slew of other pitchers who are hurt.

The 38-year-old right-hander has a right adductor strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Garcia is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 26 games for the Dodgers. He signed with the team in February.

Starters Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki are hurt. Reliever Evan Phillips is set to have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates, Brusdar Graterol and Michael Grove are among the bullpen staff who are out.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Noah Davis was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 2-0 with a 5.75 ERA in 14 games.

The 27-year-old is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in three appearances with the Dodgers.

