WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luis Morales pitched seven sparkling innings, Zack Gelof homered, doubled and drove in four runs, and the Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Wednesday night to sweep their three-game series.

Making his fourth career start, Morales (2-0) allowed two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. The 22-year-old rookie from Cuba lowered his ERA to 1.19 in five major league appearances.

The AL Central-leading Tigers lost their fourth in a row and fell a half-game behind AL East-leading Toronto for the best record in the American League.

Brett Harris and Nick Kurtz each had two hits and scored two runs.

Harris doubled off Detroit starter Casey Mize leading off the fourth and scored when a throwing error by Mize allowed Gelof to reach safely, making it 5-0.

Mize (12-5) permitted five runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Kurtz singled leading off the first, moved to second when Shea Langeliers walked and scored on a single by Tyler Soderstrom.

Spencer Torkelson tripled in the second and Dillon Dingler singled in the fifth for Detroit's only hits.

Key moment

Harris reached on an infield single in the second and Gelof hit the next pitch over the left-center wall. Kurtz followed with a single, advanced to third on Langeliers' double and then scored on Brent Rooker's sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Key stats

Gelof entered batting .063 (2 for 32) with one RBI this season. ... Harris had his fourth career multihit game and first since July 13, 2024.

Up next

Detroit's Chris Paddack (5-11, 4.98 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Friday against Kansas City's Seth Lugo (8-6, 3.99) in the opener of a three-game series.

The Athletics hadn't announced their starter for Friday, the first of three games against Texas. Jack Leiter (8-7, 3.81 ERA) is set to pitch for the Rangers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB