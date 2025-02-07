ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Luis Rengifo beat the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration for the second time in three years and will earn $5.95 million instead of the team's offer of $5.8 million.

Arbitrators Brian Keller, Mary Theresa Metzler and Stephen Raymond made the decision Friday, a day after hearing arguments.

Rengifo set career highs last season with a .300 batting average and 24 stolen bases. He hit six homers and had 30 RBIs in 78 games. He was sidelined between May 3 and 17 by a viral infection, and between July 3 and 23 by right wrist inflammation. He played his last game of the season on Aug. 2 and had right wrist surgery four days later.

Rengifo defeated the Angels in arbitration two years ago when he was awarded $2.3 million instead of the team's $2 million proposal, then agreed to a $4.4 million salary last season. He has a .253 career average with 53 homers, 187 RBIs and 42 stolen bases in 61 attempts over six big league seasons, all with the Angels. He will be eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

Teams have won three of the five decisions, defeating New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.05 million instead of $2.5 million), Pittsburgh pitcher Dennis Santana ($1.4 million instead of $2.1 million) and Pirates pitcher Jovan Oviedo ($850,000 instead of $1.15 million). Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak also won his case and will earn $2 million instead of $1.5 million.

A decision is pending for St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who asked for $2.95 million and was offered $2.45 million. Nootbar’s decision is being withheld until the case of Cardinals outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan is decided or settled.

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante and Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe also remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb