CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. and Colson Montgomery homered to help the Chicago White Sox beat Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Monday night.

Davis Martin pitched six-hit ball into the sixth inning as Chicago improved to 7-3 since the All-Star break. Lenyn Sosa had three hits, including a run-scoring single.

The last-place White Sox need two more wins to match their total from all of last year, when they went 41-121 to break the modern major league record for most losses in a season.

Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which dropped to 2-2 on a six-game trip. Kyle Schwarber walked three times, and Brandon Marsh finished with two hits.

Sánchez (9-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first loss since June 8. The wiry left-hander went 4-0 with a 1.40 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Sánchez was staked to a 2-0 lead on Harper's two-run double in the third inning. But Montgomery responded with a two-run drive in the bottom half.

Montgomery's 395-foot shot to right was the rookie's fourth homer in his last six games. It also was the first homer for a lefty batter off Sánchez this season.

Robert made it 4-2 with his 11th homer, another two-run shot that drifted over the wall in right in the fourth. The center fielder went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts a day after he was hit by a 101.1 mph fastball in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Martin (3-8) struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in his first win since May 14.

Key moment

The White Sox tacked on two runs in the eighth on singles by Sosa and Montgomery.

Key stat

The Phillies struck out 11 times.

Up next

Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo (8-5, 4.58 ERA) starts on Tuesday night, and right-hander Jonathan Cannon (4-7, 4.48 ERA) takes the mound for the White Sox.

___

