NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino pitched a four-hitter for his second career shutout, and the New York Mets got home runs from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in a 4-0 victory Saturday over the Miami Marlins.

After losing his previous three starts, Severino (8-6) was in complete control against the last-place Marlins on a rainy afternoon at Citi Field. He struck out eight and walked one in the first shutout by a Mets starter since Jacob deGrom blanked Washington in April 2021.

Severino's only other complete game in the majors was a five-hit shutout for the New York Yankees at Houston in May 2018.

