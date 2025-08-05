DETROIT (AP) — Luke Keaschall hit his first homer in the majors and Trevor Larnach also cleared the fences against former teammate Chris Paddack, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The AL Central-leading Tigers lost for just the third time in nine games. The rebuilding Twins had dropped seven of their previous nine games.

Keaschall was activated from the 60-day injured list earlier the day and in the eighth game of his career, he hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead. His RBI single in a two-run fifth put the Twins ahead 6-1.

Larnach's 15th homer of the season and second in two days was a solo shot that gave Minnesota a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Zebby Matthews (3-3) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.

Paddack (4-10) gave up four runs on six hits over four innings in his second start since Detroit acquired him from Minnesota for catcher Enrique Jimenez last week before the trade deadline.

Jahmai Jones hit a two-out, two-run triple in the eighth inning to pull the Tigers within three runs.

Detroit gave All-Star outfielder Riley Greene the night off and All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres was a late scratch, missing the game with a tight right forearm.

Key moment

Matt Vierling appeared to misjudge the ball off Ryan Jeffers' bat in the first, turning a potential inning-ending catch into a double and the Twins went on to score three runs.

Key stat

Paddack is 0-3 in three Minnesota-Detroit games this season, losing against the Tigers on April 12 and June 29 and against his former team Tuesday night.

Up next

Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.36) ERA is scheduled to start the series finale on Wednesday while Minnesota plans to use its bullpen to get through the game.

