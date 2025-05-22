Lukes hits walk-off single in 11th as Blue Jays hand slumping Padres sixth straight loss

TORONTO (AP) — Nathan Lukes hit a game-winning single in the 11th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Padres 7-6 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep, extending San Diego’s season-worst losing streak to six.

Gavin Sheets hit two home runs and had five RBIs for San Diego, but the Padres couldn’t hold on after twice taking the lead in extra innings.

Luis Arraez gave San Diego a 5-4 lead with a two-out RBI single to center off Brendon Little in the 10th, but Toronto’s Jonatan Clase led off the bottom half with a game-tying single off Robert Suarez, who blew his second save opportunity in 17 chances.

Sheets hit an RBI single off Brendon Little in the 11th, but Daulton Varsho led off the bottom half with an RBI triple off Jeremiah Estrada (1-3).

San Diego intentionally walked Addison Barger and Ernie Clement flied out before Lukes grounded the winning hit through a drawn-in infield.

Toronto’s Braydon Fisher (1-0) got one out for the win.

Sheets went 3 for 5 with five RBIs. He hit a two-run home run in the second and added a game-tying, two-run blast off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman in the ninth.

The blown save was Hoffman’s third in 13 chances.

It was the third multi-homer game of Sheets’ career and his first since 2022. The homers were his seventh and eighth.

Toronto’s Anthony Santander was held out of the starting lineup. Santander left Wednesday’s game in the seventh because of left hip inflammation.

Key moment

Lukes picked up his first hit of the game with a ground ball single in the 11th, scoring Varsho from third.

Key stat

Arraez’s 10th-inning single gave the Padres their first hit with a runner in scoring position in more than five games. San Diego went 0 for 38 in such situations before Arraez’s hit.

Up next

Padres: San Diego had not announced a starter for Friday’s game at Atlanta.

Blue Jays: LHP Eric Lauer (1-0, 2.25 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday’s game at Tampa Bay.

