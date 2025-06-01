Machado homers, hits go-ahead sac fly as Padres edge Pirates

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered in the first inning and hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a four-run seventh for the San Diego Padres, who rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 on Sunday to take two of three games in their series.

Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run shot to tie Roberto Clemente for third place on Pittsburgh's career list with 240 homers. Adam Frazier also went deep to give the Pirates a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Gavin Sheets slammed face-first into the wall while tracking Frazier's homer and left the game.

The Padres started their comeback in the sixth when Jackson Merrill's second double of the game brought in three-time batting champion Luis Arraez, who was aboard on a one-out double.

San Diego broke through against reliever Tanner Rainey (0-1), who came on to start the seventh and walked three of the five batters he faced and allowed an RBI single to pinch-hitter Elías Díaz. After Rainey walked Fernando Tatis Jr. to load the bases with one out, Caleb Ferguson came on and allowed Arraez's single that tied it and Machado's sac fly. Tyler Wade beat out a bases-loaded single that Ferguson knocked down but couldn't find in time to make a play.

It was the second homer in two games and fifth of the season for the 38-year-old McCutchen, who’s in his 17th big league season and 12th with Pittsburgh over two stints. The shot off Randy Vásquez with one out in the third inning gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

Machado's homer off starter Andrew Heaney was his seventh.

Adrian Morejon (3-2) got the win and Robert Suarez pitched a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 19th save.

Key moment

Arraez's tying single was his first RBI hit of the season with the bases loaded.

Key stat

McCutchen has 324 homers during a 17-year career in which he’s also played for Philadelphia, Milwaukee, San Francisco and the New York Yankees.

Up next

Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (4-5, 2.15 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against Houston that begins a nine-game homestand. The Padres hadn't announced a starter for Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco.

___

