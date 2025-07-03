Major League Baseball has placed Cleveland Guardians right-hander Luis Ortiz on leave due to an ongoing investigation, the team announced on Thursday.

No details of the circumstances were provided.

Ortiz, 26, was scheduled to start on Thursday.

A native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Ortiz is in his fourth big league season and first with the Guardians.

Through 16 starts in 2025, Ortiz is 4-9 with an earned run average of 4.36 and a 1.376 WHIP over 88.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 96 batters and walked 42.

Ortiz, who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, is under team control through 2029.

No placement starter has been named by the Guardians.