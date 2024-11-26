SEATTLE (AP) — Manny Acta returned to the Seattle Mariners bench coach job on Tuesday under manager Dan Wilson, a role Acta held from 2018-19 under manager Scott Servais.

Acta was Seattle’s third base coach from 2016-17 and 2020 through this season. He managed Cleveland from 2010-12 and Washington from 2007-09.

Wilson replaced Servais on Aug. 23 and has a revamped coaching staff for 2025.

Edgar Martinez becomes senior director of hitting strategy after replacing Jarret DeHart as hitting coach following Servais’ firing.

Kevin Seitzer was hired as hitting coach after serving in that role for Atlanta from 2015-24. Bobby Magallanes was hired as assistant hitting coach, a role he held with Braves under Seitzer for the previous four seasons.

Kristopher Negrón becomes third base coach after three seasons as first base coach. Eric Young Jr. was promoted from baserunning coordinator to first base coach, a role he held for Washington from 2022-23.

Louis Boyd was promoted to major league field coordinator after two seasons as minor league field coordinator.

Returning staff include Pete Woodworth (pitching coach), Tony Arnerich (bullpen coach and catching instructor), Trent Blank (major league coach and director of pitching strategy), Danny Farquhar (assistant pitching coach and pitching strategist) and Perry Hill (infield coach).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/