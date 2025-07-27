ST. LOUIS (AP) — Manny Machado went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs one day after twice being hit by pitches, and the San Diego Padres breezed to a 9-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday to split a four-game series.

Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a walk from Michael McGreevy (2-2) and advanced to third on a single by Luis Arraez. Machado doubled in Tatis and Arraez scored on a throwing error by center fielder Victor Scott II for a 2-0 lead three batters into the game.

Machado added a two-run double to cap four-run fourth for a 7-0 lead.

Tatis had two of San Diego's 16 hits and scored three runs. Arraez went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Xander Bogaerts hit his seventh homer — a solo shot off Andre Granillo in the seventh — and Jackson Merrill had a run-scoring infield hit off John King in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Rookie Stephen Kolek (4-5) allowed four hits and two runs — on Alec Burleson's 13th homer — in six innings. He hadn't won since beating the Marlins 8-6 on May 27.

McGreevy gave up seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander has been called up from Triple-A Memphis five times this season to make his five starts.

San Diego is 5-5 since the All-Star break while St. Louis has gone 3-7.

Key moment

Machado's early RBI double set the tone.

Key stat

San Diego's 89 homers lead only Pittsburgh with 69 in the National League.

Up next

San Diego will start RHP Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.59 ERA) on Monday against the visiting New York Mets, who counter with RHP Frankie Montas (3-1, 4.52).

St. Louis will start RHP Andre Pallante (5-7, 4.91) on Monday against visiting Miami.

