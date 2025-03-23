Manuel Margot and the Detroit Tigers have finalized a $1.3 million, one-year contract, adding to the team's outfield depth.

The team announced the deal on Monday. Margot gets a $1.3 million salary while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors, and he can earn an additional $1.2 million in performances bonuses for plate appearances: $300,000 each for 200, 300, 400 and 500.

The 30-year-old agreed to a minor league contract with Milwaukee last month, but he was released by the Brewers on Saturday.

With Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling sidelined by injuries, Detroit was in need of outfield reinforcements. That became a more pressing need on Monday, when president of baseball operations Scott Harris told The Athletic that Wenceel Pérez has inflammation in his lower back that is expected to keep him out for a month.

The Tigers play their opener Thursday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Margot batted .238 with a .289 on-base percentage, four homers, 31 RBIs and five steals in 129 games with Minnesota last year. He started games at each outfield spot in his lone season with the Twins.

Margot broke into the majors with San Diego in 2016. He is a .254 hitter with 56 homers and 314 RBIs in 917 career games, also spending four seasons with Tampa Bay.

A native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Margot was originally signed in 2011 by the Boston Red Sox.

___

