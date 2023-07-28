Maple Leafs baseball club, with roots dating back to 1895, up for sale

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs baseball team, which has roots dating back to 1895, has been put up for sale.

The team has played in the Ontario-based Intercounty Baseball League since 1969 and won eight league titles.

Former Major League Baseball players Rob and Rich Butler, Paul Spoljaric and Peter Orr are among the team's alumni.

The IBL club, based at Toronto's Christie Pits Park, was owned by Jack and Lynne Dominico for the first 40 years of its existence, then solely by Jack after Lynne's death in 2008.

The team has been administered by Jack Dominico's estate since his death in January 2022. Sports marketing firm Cosmos Sports & Entertainment is handling the sale.

The current Toronto Maple Leafs emerged after a high-level minor-league club of the same name, which started play in 1896, moved to Louisville, Kentucky, after the 1967 season.

