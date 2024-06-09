ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien retaliated from a pitch to the head with a two-run homer, Adolis García stole home and the Texas Rangers avoided being swept by manager Bruce Bochy's former team with a 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The first pitch thrown by Giants starter Keaton Winn was a 94.5 mph fastball that knocked Semien's helmet off his head. Semien was OK and eventually scored, and when he batted again in the second inning went deep on the next pitch he saw, an 86.4 mph slider, to put Texas up 5-0.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) went seven innings, his longest start for Texas since April 3. The right-hander, who missed most of May with a right groin strain, struck out five, walked one and gave up two runs on five hits.

Mike Yastrzemski homered for the Giants (32-34), who won the first two games against the manager for their three World Series titles from 2010-14.

The Rangers (31-34) won their first World Series last season after Bochy came out of a three-year retirement. They had lost four of their previous five games, with a combined five runs in those losses.

Winn (3-7) hadn't pitched since leaving his start at the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 14 because of a right forearm strain. The right-hander struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings, but allowed seven runs on six hits, two walks and the hit batsman.

After Semien was hit by the first pitch and Josh Smith walked, García snapped an 0-for-16 slide with a sharp single that loaded the bases. Wyatt Langford hit a two-run single with two outs, then García scored on the back end of a double steal.

It was the third career steal of home by García, and the first for Texas since his last on September 24, 2021.

Semien's 11th homer this season was his 19th time reaching base in a span of 37 at-bats in nine games since ending his consecutive games streak at 349. The day off May 29 is the only game he has missed in his three seasons with Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Matt Chapman (hamstring cramp) missed only his second game this season. “He's a little banged up,” manager Bob Melvin said. Chapman experienced the cramp on a fielding play Saturday. ... INF/OF Tyler Fitzgerald was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to clear a roster spot for Winn.

Rangers: SS Corey Seager (left hamstring tightness) missed his third game in a row. Seager said before the game, without elaborating, that he felt fine. When asked if he'd be ready for the series opener Tuesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team, the two-time World Series MVP said he wasn't sure.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (4-3, 4.18 ERA) is set to start against another AL West opponent. They open a three-game series at home against Houston on Monday night.

Rangers: A day off before the three-game series at the Dodgers.

