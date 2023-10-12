Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro told reporters Thursday that he expects the team's payroll to be in line with what it was in 2023.

"I don’t expect a dramatic philosophical shift in payroll. I expect us to stay in the same area," he said while clarifying he is in the process of finalizing a more concrete number with ownership and suggesting that what the team ultimately ends up spending will be dictated by this winter's market.

According to Spotrac, the Blue Jays' luxury tax payroll for the 2023 season came in at just over $251 million, the fifth-highest total in baseball behind the New York Mets ($375.8 million), New York Yankees ($294.4 million), San Diego Padres ($283.4 million) and Philadelphia Phillies ($255.6 million).

Shapiro was also asked about potential contract extensions for Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., two players under club control through the 2025 season.

The 56-year-old did not get into specifics about either one but said the team's "priority" is to sustain its ability to win. Bichette agreed to a three-year, $33.6 million deal earlier this year to buy out his remaining arbitration years. Guerrero made $14.5 million this season and is likely due for a slight raise in salary for next season based on the arbitration process.

Shapiro added he does not see a rebuild coming for the Jays despite what he labelled as a disappointing 2023 season.

“The situation will dictate that. I know we’re not going into a rebuild next year," he said.

Atkins back for 2024

Shapiro also confirmed the return of general manager Ross Atkins Thursday morning, telling reporters he thinks Atkins has done a good job during his tenure as GM, which began in December of 2016.

"The body of work is undeniable," Shapiro said, conceding that there are issues that “need to be worked through."

A native of Greensboro, N.C., the 50-year-old Atkins joined the Blue Jays in December of 2015 only months after Shapiro came aboard as president and CEO from Cleveland. Atkins had been with the Cleveland organization since 2001 and was the team's vice president of player personnel upon his exit.

In the eight seasons under Atkins, the Jays have made the postseason on four occasions, including three of the past four.