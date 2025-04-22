NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Mark Vientos was back in the New York Mets' lineup Tuesday night against Philadelphia after missing two games due to groin discomfort.

Vientos left Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth, one inning after making a leaping catch. Brett Baty played third on Sunday and Monday as New York extended its winning streak to five games.

With the first-place Mets set to face Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez in the middle game of their series, Vientos returned to the cleanup spot in the batting order.

The 25-year-old Vientos entered hitting .167 with two home runs, six RBIs and a .565 OPS. He was 0 for 13 against lefties this season and 1 for 22 with runners in scoring position — although he went deep last Thursday and Friday for his first two homers of the year.

Vientos had a breakout season in 2024, hitting .266 with 27 homers, 71 RBIs and an .837 OPS. He added five home runs during the playoffs and set a Mets postseason record with 14 RBIs as New York reached the National League Championship Series.

Left fielder Brandon Nimmo was rested against the lefty, with the Mets in a stretch of 13 straight games without an off day. José Azócar started in Nimmo’s place and batted ninth.

