MIAMI (AP) — NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara’s recent rehab setback has ended his season and raised concern about his availability to pitch for the Miami Marlins next year.

The Marlins’ ace experienced forearm tightness following his outing with Triple-A Jacksonville Thursday. Alcantara was rehabilitating from a forearm flexor strain that sent him to the injured list Sept. 6. He had hoped to rejoin the club as it contends for an NL wild card spot.

“Very frustrating for me, a guy who likes to compete,” Alcantara told reporters before the Marlins played the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday. “I feel sorry for the fans, my family, my son, my friends because I’m not going to be out there this year. Just try to be ready for next year, I don’t know. Stay positive.”

Alcantara plans to meet meet with Marlins general manager Kim Ng, manager Skip Schumaker and his agent in the coming days to determine the next steps.

“We’ll have a conversation on the decisions we have to make,” Alcantara said. “If we have to decide on surgery or not, I don’t know. We just have to get together.”

Alcantara completed four scoreless innings in his rehab start. The Jacksonville appearance followed pain-free throwing programs and bullpen sessions.

“I was so happy before I went to the minor leagues. Felt great with my bullpens,” Alcantara said. “This is heartbreaking.”

The 28-year-old Alcantara had a 14-9 record and 2.28 ERA, while leading the majors in innings (228 2/3) and complete games (3) to become the Marlins’ first Cy Young Award winner in 2022. Alcantara struggled this season and finished 7-12 and 4.14 ERA. He experienced discomfort after a start at Washington Sept. 3, sidelining him for the first time in his big league career with an arm-related injury.

Miami, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds curently are in contention for the final NL wild card berth.

“That is one of the things which frustrates me the most, knowing that I won’t be out there with my teammates and giving my best,” Alcantara said. “Now, I just have to keep supporting them.”

