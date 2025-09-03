DENVER (AP) — Matt Chapman hit two home runs after appealing a one-game suspension, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Wednesday night to finish a three-game sweep with their fourth straight victory.

Chapman gave the Giants a 1-0 lead in the second with a 450-foot shot to center field off Germán Márquez. He hit his 20th of the season in the sixth — a 423-foot three-run shot to left-center off Juan Mejia for a 9-5 advantage. Chapman was suspended by for his part in a benches-clearing brawl in Tuesday night in a 7-4 victory.

Rookie Drew Gilbert hit his third homer — a solo shot off Mejia in the seventh for the Giants' final run.

Heliot Ramos and Patrick Bailey both went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Giants won for the 10th time in 11 games to pull within four games of the New York Mets for the final NL wild card.

Robbie Ray allowed five runs — four earned — on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Joel Peguero (1-0) got four outs for his first win in his sixth appearance. JT Brubaker allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings before Ryan Walker came in to get the final two outs for his 14th save.

Márquez surrendered four runs on eight hits in five innings. Luis Peralta (1-3) got one out and allowed four runs.

Hunter Goodman had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Rockies.

Key moment

Chapman's second homer came after Colorado had taken a 5-4 lead. It was his second multi-homer game this season and the 14th of his career. Giants manager Bob Melvin was ejected for arguing balls and strikes during the Rockies' rally.

Key stat

The Giants hit 10 home runs in the series and have homered in a franchise-record 17 straight games.

Up next

The Giants haven't announced who will start Friday night in St. Louis opposite Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (6-2, 4.17). No starters have been announced for Friday when the Rockies host the Padres.

