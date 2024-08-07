WASHINGTON (AP) — Heliot Ramos and Matt Chapman hit fifth-inning solo homers to break a 3-3 tie and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 on Wednesday night.

Ramos homered for the second straight game, and Chapman finished a triple short of the cycle for the Giants, who have won nine of 12. Mike Yastrzemski added a solo homer and an RBI triple.

Blake Snell (2-3), coming off a no-hitter against the A's in his last start, gave up three runs on four hits over six innings, retiring the last nine hitters he faced. He had allowed only two earned runs total in his five starts since coming off the injured list. Snell, who struck out eight and walked one, threw 93 pitches.

The Nationals loaded the bases against closer Camilo Doval with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Doval got Alex Call to ground into a double play for his 22nd save.

Juan Yepez had two hits including a homer for the Nationals.

Washington's Jake Irvin (8-10) gave up five runs on eight hits — three of them home runs.

CJ Abrams singled home a run in the seventh to make it 7-4 and Washington loaded the bases with two outs before reliever Ryan Walker struck out Yepez.

The Nationals took a 3-2 lead against Snell in the third when Call singled home Jacob Young and Yepez followed with his third home run.

Yastrzemski tied it with a solo shot in the fourth.

With one out in the fifth, Ramos hit his 17th home run of the season and one out later, Chapman hit his 19th of the season.

Chapman has homered in four of his past five games. Over his past 14 games, Chapman is hitting .377 (20 for 53) with five doubles, six homers, 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: C Keibert Ruiz was not in the lineup off after taking two foul balls off his facemask on Tuesday night. He was hit by a pitch as a pinch hitter in the ninth. … INF Joey Gallo (left hamstring strain) went 2 for 3 with a homer and two walks while playing first base in his first rehab game with Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.09 ERA) opposes LHP DJ Herz (2-4, 4.27) in the series finale.

___

