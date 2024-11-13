Matt Hague is leaving the Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff to become the Pittsburgh Pirates hitting coach, according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Hague served as assistant hitting coach under Guillermo Martinez on the 2024 big league staff. Toronto parted ways with Martinez after the season and hired David Popkins as his replacement.

According to Mitchell, Hague was popular with players and coaches, and now gets a promotion to work on Derek Shelton's staff in Pittsburgh.

The 39-year-old Hague served as the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons' hitting coach in 2023 after spending the two seasons prior with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats, both affiliates of the Jays.

He also played a total of 43 big league games spread out between the 2012, 2014 and 2015 seasons, spending his final year in the big leagues with the Blue Jays. He also won International League Most Valuable Player in 2015, playing 136 games with the Bisons and slashing .338/.416/.469 with 11 homers and 92 RBI.

Jays make Tramuta director, amateur scouting

The Jays announced Wednesday that Marc Tramuta has been promoted to Director, Amateur Scouting.

Tramuta joined the Jays last off-season in 2023 as special assistant, player personnel, after having spent the previous 11 seasons with the New York Mets. He had also worked with the Baltimore Orioles and Blue Jays previously as a scout.

Tramuta won the Al LaMacchia award in 2007 as Blue Jays Scout of the Year and earned the Mid-Atlantic Scouts Association Crosschecker of the Year award in 2014.