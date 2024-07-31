MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud hit back-to-back homers twice, and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.

Olson and d’Arnaud went deep on consecutive pitches from Freddy Peralta in the fourth inning to tie the game as the Braves erased an early 2-0 deficit. Olson hit a 416-foot drive to center field and d’Arnaud added a 412-foot shot to left-center off Nick Mears in the eighth to help the Braves leave Milwaukee with a series victory.

According to Sportradar, it was the first time two players hit back-to-back homers twice in one game since Houston’s Mauricio Dubón and Jose Altuve did it in a 13-6 victory over Texas on Sept. 4, 2023.

The Braves accomplished the feat twice before, according to Sportradar. Fred McGriff and David Justice did it against San Francisco on Aug. 25, 1993. Javy Lopez and Andruw Jones teamed up against Montreal on June 13, 1998.

Atlanta moved within 6 1/2 games of first-place Philadelphia in the NL East for the first time since before play on June 22.

It was a breakthrough game for Olson, who has struggled this season after leading the majors with 54 homers and finishing fourth in NL MVP voting last year. Olson was 14 for 90 (.156) in July before the first of his two homers Wednesday.

Austin Riley broke a 2-all tie and put the Braves ahead for good with a bases-loaded, two-out single in the seventh that drove in two unearned runs.

Atlanta’s go-ahead rally started with one out when Orlando Arcia reached on an error by third baseman Joey Ortiz. One out later, Whit Merrifield singled and Jared Koenig (8-3) walked Jorge Soler to load the bases.

Riley greeted Elvis Peguero by hitting a grounder through the left side.

Atlanta took the lead after Milwaukee wasted an opportunity to pull ahead in the sixth.

Blake Perkins lofted a two-out double into the left-field corner and Sal Frelick walked before Pierce Johnson (4-2) relieved Chris Sale. Johnson walked pinch-hitter William Contreras to load the bases before striking out Andruw Monasterio.

Sale struck out six and scattered six hits and three walks while allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings. It was the ninth straight start in which he yielded no more than two runs.

Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead against Sale in the first inning, as the first three batters to face him all singled.

The Brewers were unable to hold the lead, as Peralta allowed the successive homers to Olson and d’Arnaud in the fourth. Peralta didn't give up any more runs in his six-inning stint, though Perkins reached his arm over the center-field wall to rob Jarred Kelenic of a homer in the fifth.

Peralta stuck out seven and permitted three hits and two walks.

The Brewers squandered a chance to regain the lead in the fourth.

Perkins drew a leadoff walk and raced to third on Frelick's single to left. Frelick tried to stretch it into a double and was thrown out by Eddie Rosario.

The Brewers stranded Perkins at third, as Eric Haase struck out and Monasterio lined to right.

UP NEXT

Braves: Begin a four-game home series with the Miami Marlins. RHP Charlie Morton (5-6, 4.16 ERA) will start for the Braves on Thursday.

Brewers: Off on Thursday before starting a three-game series at Washington on Friday. The scheduled starting pitchers Friday are RHP Frankie Montas (4-8, 5.01 ERA) for the Brewers and RHP Jake Irvin (8-8, 3.44) for the Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB