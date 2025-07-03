CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Matt Shaw's deep sacrifice fly to center scored Nico Hoerner from third in the 10th inning, giving the Chicago Cubs a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night.

Hoerner, the automatic runner, advanced to third on Michael Busch's groundout. He trotted home on Shaw's liner that Lane Thomas caught in front of the ivy at Wrigley Field .

Dansby Swanson had two of Chicago's three hits as the Cubs swept the series and dealt the Guardians a season-high seventh straight loss.

Chris Flexen (5-0), the Cubs fourth reliever, pitched a perfect 10th for the win. NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 52-35 and moved four games ahead of second-place Milwaukee.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (4-2), pitched the ninth and 10th and took the loss. Steven Kwan had two singles in a game with no extra-base hits.

Cubs rookie starter Cade Horton threw seven scoreless, five-hit innings in his longest outing so far.

Cleveland’s Joey Cantillo tossed 3 1/3 two-hit, shutout innings in his first start this season. The left-hander was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace scheduled starter Luis Ortiz, who was placed on non-disciplinary leave Thursday as the subject of a Major League Baseball gambling investigation.

Cleveland's bullpen retired 16 Cubs hitter in a row from the fourth until Swanson lined his second single of the game with two outs in the ninth off Clase.

Key moment

Back-to-back singles by Daniel Schneemann and Bo Naylor put runners at first and third with one out in the fifth. Cubs backup catcher Reese McGuire threw out Naylor as he tried to steal second, then Brayan Rocchio bounced out to end the threat.

Key stat

The Guardians are 9-19 since June 1.

Up next

Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (3-3, 3.64 ERA) starts Friday against the Tigers in Cleveland.

Cubs RHP Colin Rea (5-3, 4.37 ERA) faces St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.76) on Friday afternoon at Wrigley.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb