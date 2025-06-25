CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Fried became this season's first 10-game winner, Jasson Domínguez and Trent Grisham had four hits apiece and the New York Yankees defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday night to avoid being swept in the three-game interleague series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Yankees (46-34), who remained one game in front of Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Elly De La Cruz had two hits for the Reds.

Fried (10-2) went seven innings and allowed an unearned run, four hits and seven strikeouts. The left-hander is the third Yankees pitcher since 1962 to be the first in the majors to reach double-digit victories, joining CC Sabathia in 2011 and Tommy John in 1979.

Domínguez and Grisham each had two doubles. The four hits were a career high for Domínguez while it was the third time Grisham has had at least four hits in his seven-year career.

Chisholm, ejected in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's 5-4 loss in 11 innings after arguing a strike call, bounced back with a two-run, third-inning drive off Brady Singer (7-6).

Giancarlo Stanton led off the inning with a single and Chisholm sent Singer's slider 433 feet into the stands in right-center to make it 3-0. Four of Chisholm’s 17 homers have come since he returned to the lineup on June 3 after missing 28 games due to a right oblique strain.

Key moment

The Yankees struggled with runners in scoring position throughout the series, but broke through in the second when Grisham lined an RBI single to right with the bases loaded. They were 4 for 22 on Wednesday and 5 for 43 for the series.

Key stat

Fried is 8-1 with a 0.93 ERA in 10 starts after a Yankees' loss. He has gone at least six innings in all those starts and didn't allow an earned run for the sixth time.

Up next

Yankees: Return home to host Oakland in a weekend series. RHP Will Warren (4-4, 4.66 ERA) gets the call on Friday.

Reds: RHP Nick Martinez (4-8, 4.45 ERA) goes on Friday when San Diego comes in for three games. RHP Dylan Cease (3-6, 4.43) starts for the Padres.

