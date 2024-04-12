MIAMI (AP) — Max Fried pitched six solid innings and Marcell Ozuna homered to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins in their series opener Friday night.

Fried (1-0) entered with an 18.00 ERA after a pair of rough starts to open the season, but limited the Marlins to four hits while striking out four and walking one. The 30-year old left-hander was replaced by Pierce Johnson after giving up back-to-back hits in the seventh.

“For me, it’s been frustrating the last couple (outings)," Fried said. "Giving it up and not giving us a chance to win, so having a tight game through five, six innings and being able to keep it there for our offense to go off in the way that they did — it was nice to contribute.”

Ozuna blasted a solo shot 446 feet to center field in the ninth for his sixth home run — tying him with Boston's Tyler O'Neill, the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts for the major league lead — and the second-longest homer hit at loanDepot park this year. Ozuna was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

“This is where it started last year and he’s had really good years here," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "It might be that he sees the ball really well here. Marcell can swing the bat really well all year, and tonight was no different.”

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia led off a five-run seventh with a double off reliever George Soriano, who then walked Ronald Acuña Jr. and hit Ozzie Albies with a pitch to load the bases. Andrew Nardi replaced Soriano and gave up a bases-loaded walk to Matt Olson and a two-run single to Ozuna.

Nardi exited to some boos before Burch Smith gave up a pair of RBI singles to make it 7-0. Smith got Travis d’Arnaud to ground out to end the inning.

Arcia also doubled to start the fifth and scored on Albies' single that put Atlanta up 2-0.

Olson, d’Arnaud and Austin Riley also doubled for the high-powered Braves, who have an MLB-leading 38 doubles. Acuña stole two bases, giving him six on the season.

Marlins starter Trevor Rodgers (0-2) allowed eight hits and two runs with five strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled in the seventh against Fried, then scored Miami's only run on a single by Emmanuel Rivera.

The Marlins lost their 12th game and remain winless at home after opening with an 0-7 homestand.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the W, but I still trust all those guys in there," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "We’ll turn this around.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: C Sean Murphy (oblique strain) threw flat-footed before Friday's game and is increasing his activity. Snitker said it was a “good sign.” ... RHP Darius Vines was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... RHP Allan Winans was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Thursday's loss to Mets.

Marlins: SS Tim Anderson was given the day off because of an illness. ... LHP Braxton Garrett (shoulder) threw six innings in a rehab start with the Triple- A Jacksonville on Friday. Garrett gave up four runs and six hits while striking out four. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (shoulder impingement) is scheduled to pitch six innings with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Chris Sale (1-0, 3.38 ERA) will start for Atlanta against Marlins right-hander Max Meyer (1-0, 2.45).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb