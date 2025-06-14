PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Kepler hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Cristopher Sánchez pitched seven strong innings for Philadelphia, which managed just four hits while winning its fourth in the last five. The Phillies will try for the three-game series sweep behind ace Zack Wheeler on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an RBI double for the Blue Jays. Toronto had won 12 of 14 before dropping the first two in Philadelphia.

The Phillies once again played without two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper, who is sidelined indefinitely with a wrist injury.

Orion Kerkering (5-2) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Matt Strahm tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

With one out in the eighth, Kepler drove a 2-0, 95-miles-per-hour fastball off Chad Green (2-2) into the seats in right field.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis was cruising through 3 2/3 innings before unravelling. Francis walked Nick Castellanos and Kepler, and hit J.T. Realmuto to load the bases. A walk to Bryson Stott tied the game at one, and Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead when Francis hit Otto Kemp to end the right-hander’s day.

KEY STAT

12.46 — Francis’ ERA in his last three starts in which he has allowed 12 earned runs in 8 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon when Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (2-2, 3.38 ERA) opposes Wheeler (6-2, 2.85).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb