LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a two-run homer to right field with one out in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

Teoscar Hernández had two hits and drove in two runs as the Dodgers took three of four in the series.

St. Louis rookie Victor Scott II reached base three times and scored two runs while Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan both had two RBIs.

Los Angeles trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the eighth before coming back. Hernández got the Dodgers within a run with his third homer of the season, a solo shot off to left-center off Andre Pallante.

Chris Taylor drew a walk before John King came in to replace Pallante. Muncy then hit a slider over the wall in right-center off King (0-1), who was called up from Triple A Memphis on Sunday morning.

Nabil Crismatt (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win and Daniel Hudson retired the Cardinals in order in the ninth for his first save.

Scott got his first big-league hit with an infield single in the third inning. After advancing to second on Masyn Winn's single, he scored on Goldschmidt's single off Dodgers starter Gavin Stone.

Scott led off the fifth with a double off the wall in left-center and made it 2-0 on Donovan's base hit.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 4-0 in the sixth with a pair of runs with two outs and the bases loaded. Donovan was hit by Alex Vesia's fastball to bring in Willson Contreras and Goldschmidt reached on catcher interference to score Jordan Walker.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz kept the Dodgers in check before tiring in the sixth. Shohei Ohtani led off the inning with a ground rule double down the right-field line. Ohtani came home two batters later on Hernández's double. Matz allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Riley O’Brien (right forearm flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler gave up four runs (three earned) in 3 1/3 innings during a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City against Tacoma. Buehler continues to work his way back after having Tommy John Surgery on his right elbow in August 2022.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Open a three-game series at San Diego on Monday. RHP Kyle Gibson makes his first start of the season.

Dodgers: LHP James Paxton makes his Los Angeles debut in Monday's opener of a three-game series against San Francisco.

