LOS ANGELES (AP) — Future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw are squaring off in a duel between the two most recent members of the 3,000-strikeout club.

Scherzer starts for the Toronto Blue Jays against Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

“Two great competitors,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “I don’t know if you’re going to see this one again.”

It's the fourth time they've opposed each other. The first time was unexpected. Hall of Famers Randy Johnson of Arizona and Greg Maddux of the Dodgers were scratched on Sept. 7, 2008. Their replacements were Scherzer and Kershaw, who each got a no-decision.

Scherzer and Kershaw pitched against each other twice more, with each getting a win.

Ahead of their latest encounter, Scherzer has 218 career wins, one more than Kershaw.

Roberts managed Scherzer when the Dodgers traded for him in 2021, when he notched his 3,000th strikeout. Having Kershaw already in the fold helped prepare Roberts.

“Those guys are in very rare company, and when you have an opportunity to manage people like that and superstars, it does help you understand how they think, what makes them tick," he said.

Unlike Kershaw, Scherzer likes to talk “all the time,” Roberts said.

“He’s got a lot of answers, but they’re valid answers because he’s always thinking the game,” Roberts said. "He’ll talk to hitters, get in hitters' meetings. He’s always trying to pick people’s brains to get some type of edge, which as a coach, that’s a good thing.”

Kershaw became the 20th member of the 3,000-strikeout club in July at Dodger Stadium.

Both pitchers are known for being extremely competitive. Where they differ is Scherzer is more demonstrative than Kershaw.

Roberts recalled the reaction he got for patting Scherzer on his rear end in the middle of a game in 2021.

“I heard a curse word after I did it,” he said. “That's pretty intense.”

