Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to make this Toronto Blue Jays debut on Saturday afternoon against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

The 40-year-old Scherzer, who was signed to a one-year, $15.5 million contract by the Jays this off-season, was hampered with a sore thumb during spring training.

Scherzer did not allow a run and struck out four while only surrendering two hits and one walk during a spring game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, his first game since March 8.

Scherzer threw 47 of his 62 pitches for strikes, reaching as high as 94.7 with his fastball and averaging 93.3.

The potential for injury will likely be a concern for Scherzer all season long as he enters his 17th year in the big leagues.

Scherzer has not pitched more than 45 innings in each of the past two seasons with the Texas Rangers due to multiple injuries. He posted a 3.95 ERA over nine starts in 2024 with the Rangers.

The right-handed Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young winner, winning World Series titles in 2019 with the Washington Nationals and 2023 with the Rangers.

Scherzer has a career 3.16 ERA with 216 wins and 3,407 strikeouts.