BALTIMORE (AP) — Max Scherzer was left off the AL Division Series roster for the Texas Rangers on Saturday, and the Baltimore Orioles scratched John Means because of elbow soreness.

Scherzer faced hitters on Friday in a workout the day before Game 1, but he said afterword he'd need to see how his body recovers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched since Sept. 12.

Means returned from Tommy John surgery late this season and went 1-2 with a 2.66 ERA in four starts for the Orioles. Baltimore is starting Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez in the first two games at home. Manager Brandon Hyde said he has a pitching plan for when the series moves to Texas but wasn't ready to disclose it.

Dean Kremer and Kyle Gibson are the other likely candidates to start in the series for the Orioles.

