Max Scherzer made his return for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, where he pitched five innings.

He allowed three runs on six hits, struck out four and walked three in the outing, and finished having thrown 83 pitches.

Scherzer mixed his full repertoire in the outing, throwing fastballs, cutters, change ups, sinkers and finishing his outing on a strikeout with a curveball.

The 40-year-old had been out since the third game of the season on March 29, when he pitched three innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He was placed on the injured list a day later with right thumb inflammation.

The veteran righty struck out the side in the first, catching the third batter looking with his fastest pitch of the outing, a 95mph fastball on the edge of the zone.

Scherzer was helped early on with a double play in the second and a caught stealing in the fourth, though the Guardians put at least one runner on base in all five frames.

Gabriel Arias ripped a double into the gap with two runners on - one walked on a ball four call by the home plate umpire due to a set violation by Scherzer - that scored two to give Cleveland a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

Now the big question comes for Blue Jays manager John Schneider and team officials: How will Scherzer feel tomorrow?

Scherzer threw 75 pitches in his final rehab outing a week ago, and the Blue Jays have brought him along slowly in the process to avoid putting too much strain on other parts of the body while pitching through the thumb pain.

Scherzer battled the thumb injury during spring training and was removed from his start against Baltimore due to soreness in his lat muscle. Scherzer said after the game the lat injury was related to his ability to grip the baseball, which was compromised due to the sore thumb.

"You can't override and pitch through that pain," he said after the outing. "Because once that's compromised, it compromises the rest of your arm."

"This thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health," Scherzer said. "I've got to get this 100 per cent before I pitch again."

Scherzer didn't pitch again until the beginning of May, and did not progress to pitching in game action until June 13, when he made his first rehab start.

“This is what knocked me out in 2023, and (I had it) all of last year,” Scherzer said of his thumb problem in May. “It wasn’t so much the back injury, it was this thumb injury giving me all the fits in the world."

"I’ve gotten all the inflammation out, so I can finally grip the ball again and not blow out my shoulder," Scherzer added at that time.

Scherzer pitched in just nine games last year for the Texas Rangers, and has exceeded 27 games in a season just once since 2019, when he helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series.

An eight-time All-Star, Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner and has won two World Series championships in his illustrious career.