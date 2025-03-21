Max Scherzer will pitch against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday as he continues to progress through a thumb injury, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

The Toronto Blue Jays veteran righty had his most recent scheduled start on March 13 pushed back due to the injury and has not pitched in a game since.

He worked a successful bullpen session on Thursday, and is set to face live batters on Saturday with the goal of potentially starting in the rotation when the season begins on March 27.

That pitch count would surpass a number Scherzer identified earlier in camp when discussing the injury with reporters, when he said on March 10 that his thumb was acting up after 50 pitches.

Scherzer also said that trying to pitch through the thumb injury could lead to other problems, so he's working with a hand specialist, doctors and trainers while trying to manage the issue. The pitcher underwent an MRI that the team said did not reveal any serious damage.

Matheson noted that if Scherzer's start against the Twins goes well, he should be cleared for the regular season.

Scherzer, 40, is a three-time Cy Young winner, eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers.

The St. Louis native pitched to a 3.95 earned-run average in nine starts a season ago for the Rangers. He has eclipsed 27 starts in a season just once since the 2018 campaign.