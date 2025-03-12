DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer won't make his scheduled spring training start for Toronto on Thursday due to right thumb soreness.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the team is being cautious with the 40-year-old right-hander and should know more on Wednesday's off day. Scherzer was slated to pitch against Baltimore.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with Toronto and has made three spring training starts, allowing two runs over nine innings with 14 strikeouts and no walks. He last pitched Saturday.

Scherzer was 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA last year for Texas after starting the season on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

