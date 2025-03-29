Max Scherzer's debut for the Toronto Blue Jays didn't last quite as long as manager John Schneider was hoping.

Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the visiting Baltimore Orioles with right lat soreness.

Schneider told MLB.com's Keegan Matheson before the game that the plan was for Scherzer to throw around 80 pitches.

The 40-year-old was pulled after just three innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, finishing with 45 pitches thrown. He allowed two runs on three hits (including two home runs), and struck out one batter.

Matheson also reported that Scherzer was visibly frustrated in the dugout when he was lifted from the game.

There were concerns over whether Scherzer could make his debut in the opening series or if he would be pushed back after missing over a week of action due to a thumb issue the 40-year-old righty acknowledged can also have negative side-effects for his shoulder.

“My thumb hurts. It hurts to grip the ball. The critical thing I’ve learned over the years here is that your thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health," Scherzer said earlier in March. "Unfortunately, this is what I’ve been dealing with since 2023."

Scherzer did not allow a run and struck out four while only surrendering two hits and one walk during his final spring game on Mar. 22, his first game since March 8. Scherzer threw 47 of his 62 pitches for strikes, reaching as high as 94.7 MPH with his fastball and averaging 93.3 MPH.

The potential for injury will likely be a concern for Scherzer all season long as he enters his 17th year in the big leagues.

Scherzer has not pitched more than 45 innings in each of the past two seasons with the Texas Rangers due to multiple injuries. He posted a 3.95 ERA over nine starts in 2024 with the Rangers.

Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and won his World Series titles in 2019 with the Washington Nationals and 2023 with the Rangers. The native of St. Louis has a career 3.16 ERA with 216 wins and 3,407 strikeouts.