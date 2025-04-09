PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched into the seventh inning after a shaky start, Corbin Carroll homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Carroll hit a solo homer off Charlie Morton (0-3) and Josh Naylor added a two-run double to help the Diamondbacks end a three-game losing streak.

Kelly (2-1) allowed three runs and four hits. Justin Martinez worked around a hit batter in the ninth for his second save.

Coming off a shaky start against the Yankees, Kelly gave up Cedric Mullins' two-run single in the first inning. The right-hander settled in after that, retiring 12 straight hitters before third baseman Eugenio Suárez's error with two outs in the fifth inning.

Kelly was ejected after being lifted in the seventh for arguing a check swing call, leading to the ejection of Arizona manager Torey Lovullo.

Morton gave up a run in the first inning after walking two and hitting a batter. Carroll hit his fourth homer of the season in the third, and Naylor lined a two-run double to put Arizona up 4-2 in the fifth.

Morton has allowed at least four runs in each of his first three starts after giving up four runs on four hits in five innings. He walked five and struck out four.

Key moment

Baltimore pinch-runner Jorge Mateo stole two bases in the eighth inning, but was tagged out in a rundown after Diamondbacks reliever A.J. Puk fielded Ryan Mountcastle's comebacker.

Key stat

Carroll has reached base in his first 12 games this season, the longest such streak by an Arizona player since Josh Rojas reached in 14 straight games to start the 2022 season.

Up next

Orioles right-hander RHP Dean Kremer (1-1, 6.52 ERA) faces Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.25) in Wednesday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb