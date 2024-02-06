NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Diekman and the New York Mets finalized a $4 million, one-year contract on Tuesday that includes a club option.

New York holds a $4 million option for 2025 that becomes guaranteed if the left-handed reliever pitches in at least 58 games this year. The sides agreed to terms last week, subject to a successful physical.

The 37-year-old Diekman went 0-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 63 relief appearances for the White Sox and Rays last season. He got released by Chicago in early May and four days later signed with Tampa Bay, where he was much more successful the rest of the way, compiling a 2.18 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings over 50 outings.

Diekman is 25-31 with a 3.82 ERA and 15 saves in 12 major league seasons. He also has pitched for Philadelphia, Texas, Arizona, Kansas City, Oakland and Boston.

“Jake has a proven track record and has shown the ability to get batters out from both sides of the plate,” new Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said in a news release. “He gives our bullpen another option to provide key outs.”

To open a roster spot for Diekman, right-hander Austin Adams was designated for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com