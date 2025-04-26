WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets reliever A.J. Minter was put on the 15-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his left triceps during a 2-0 win against the Washington Nationals.

The 31-year-old left-hander was facing James Wood with one out in the eighth inning when he appeared to wince after a 3-1 pitch and walked to the back of the mound. Manager Carlos Mendoza and the team trainer came out and, after a short conversation, Minter left with an athletic trainer.

“About two pitches or a pitch before you can kind of see me kind of move my triceps around a little bit. It tightened up,” Minter said Saturday. “I threw that last pitch, a cutter, and I felt my triceps. Don't know how long we're looking at, getting imaging tomorrow and see where we're at. But yes, triceps and we'll see what the damage is tomorrow.”

New York replaced him on the roster by selecting the contract of right-hander José Ureña from Triple-A Syracuse.

After Minter left the game, Max Kranick came on to get the final two outs of the inning.

Minter, 31, is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA and seven holds in his first season with the Mets. He has struck out 14 batters and walked four in 11 innings.

“I'm just glad it wasn't my elbow,” he said. “We're looking at probably an IL stint. Just hopefully come back, get this thing fixed and continue to help the team.”

New York also said infielder Ronny Mauricio, recovering from a torn right ACL sustained on Dec. 12, 2023, was starting a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Sunday with Class A St. Lucie.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb