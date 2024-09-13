PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets reliever Dedniel Núñez will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a right flexor injury, manager Carlos Mendoza said before Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 28-year-old rookie right-hander has a 2.31 ERA in 25 appearances but has pitched just once since July 23. Mendoza said Núñez would receive a PRP injection. In 35 innings, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder struck out 48 and walked just eight. He earned one save.

The Mets entered Friday having won 11 of 13 games and holding the final wild-card spot in the National League. New York played the first of seven games in its final 16 contests against NL East-leading Philadelphia, which was in front of the Mets by eight games entering play on Friday night.

