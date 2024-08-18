NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte was activated from the 15-day injured list on Sunday after missing eight weeks because of a bone bruise on his right knee.

Marte was in the fifth spot in the batting order for the finale of a three-game set against Miami. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Marte would get regular rest in hopes of keeping him healthy for the stretch drive.

The 35-year-old Marte hit .292 and made the All-Star team in his first season with the Mets in 2022. But he has been hampered by injuries the past two years.

“He’s going to be a big part of this team just like he’s been for the past couple of years,” Mendoza said. “But at the same time, we’ve got to be smart and we’ve got to protect (him).”

Fourth outfielder Tyrone Taylor has made 25 starts in right field this season, and Jesse Winker has started nine games in right since he was acquired in a July 28 trade with Washington.

Marte entered Sunday hitting .278 with seven homers and 12 steals in 12 attempts. He hit .351 with 11 RBIs and four steals in 16 games before being placed on the injured list on June 25.

“Things just happen on the field (that) you can’t really control,” Marte said through a translator. “It is disappointing, it is frustrating, but you have to continue to be positive.”

To make room for Marte on the roster, the Mets designated outfielder Ben Gamel for assignment.

