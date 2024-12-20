NEW YORK (AP) — Griffin Canning agreed to a $4.25 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets on Thursday, giving them another option for the back end of their revamped rotation.

The 28-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for games started: $250,000 for each of 22, 25, 28 and 31. He also would earn $25,000 for winning a Gold Glove

Canning went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA during a disappointing 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels, who traded him to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler on Oct. 31.

Canning was cut by the Braves weeks later, making him a free agent. He would have been eligible for arbitration, but Atlanta declined to offer him a 2025 contract.

Over five major league seasons, the 28-year-old Canning is 25-34 with a 4.78 ERA in 94 starts and five relief appearances — all with the Angels. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 but missed the 2022 season with a back injury.

Canning pitched a career-best 171 2/3 innings last season in 31 starts and one relief outing as the Angels finished last in the AL West at 63-99. He also set career highs in home runs (31) and walks (66) allowed.

He joins a Mets team with a projected rotation that includes Kodai Senga and David Peterson, plus newcomers Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes.

Canning, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn and Jose Buttó are among the candidates who could help round out the group.

New York made an unexpected run to the National League Championship Series this year, but three veteran starters then became free agents: Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana.

Severino signed a $67 million, three-year contract with the Athletics.

Canning was selected by the Angels in the second round of the 2017 amateur draft out of UCLA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB