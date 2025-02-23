PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets in a spring training game Sunday as he continues his comeback from elbow surgery that caused him to miss last season.

The 29-year-old looked like his old self against the Mets, blowing a 99 mph fastball past Jose Siri for the final out of the first inning. Alcántara threw 17 pitches and gave up one hit.

The Marlins hope the two-time All-Star can return to his 2022 form, when the right-hander won the NL Cy Young Award after finishing with a 14-9 record, 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts in a league-leading 228 2/3 innings.

Alcántara was not as effective the next year, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA before having Tommy John surgery on Oct. 6, 2023.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb