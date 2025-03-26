Marlins acquire RHP Phillips from Phillies for cash
MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins acquired right-handed pitcher Tyler Phillips from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash, Miami announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Phillips started seven games with the Phillies in 2024 after making his MLB debut in relief on July 7 at Atlanta. In that game, he allowed one run over four innings and struck out the first four batters he faced. In eight appearances, Phillips went 4-1 with a 6.87 ERA, 28 strikeouts and seven walks in 2024.
In 20 starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, Phillips went 8-5 with a 5.08 ERA. He recorded wins and tossed complete games in consecutive outings for the IronPigs on May 15 at Norfolk and May 21 at Rochester (both were seven-inning doubleheaders).
In a corresponding move, the Marlins designated right-hander Seth Martinez for assignment.
