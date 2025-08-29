NEW YORK (AP) — The Miami Marlins activated Connor Norby on Friday after the third baseman missed more than a month with a broken hamate bone in his left wrist.

Norby last played on July 11 in Baltimore and began feeling soreness that originally was listed as wrist inflammation. He underwent wrist surgery by hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan in Phoenix on July 16. He was back in the lineup, batting sixth, against the New York Mets on Friday after playing five rehab games with Triple-A Jacksonville.

“Very excited to get Connor back,” manager Clayton McCullough said. “He worked extremely hard along with our training staff to get back from this as quickly as he could."

Norby missed the first three weeks of the season with a strained oblique and batted .241 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 72 games before injuring his wrist.

The Marlins obtained Norby at the 2024 trade deadline from Baltimore. He hit .236 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 45 games for the Orioles and Marlins last season.

To make room for Norby, infielder Maximo Acosta was optioned to Jacksonville. Acosta batted .167 (4 for 24) in nine games.

