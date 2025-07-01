MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers homered and the Miami Marlins stretched their winning streak to eight, one shy of the club record set in 2008, with a 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Edward Cabrera (3-2) struck out six and only allowed two hits and one walk in seven innings, the longest start of the season by a Marlins pitcher. He struck out Byron Buxton to end the third for his 400th career strikeout, becoming the third-fastest to reach the mark in franchise history.

Stowers gave Miami a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his 14th home run of the season. He initially took first base after appearing to get hit by a pitch. But Minnesota challenged and the call was overturned.

Anthony Bender pitched a perfect eighth and Ronny Henriquez struck out back-to-back batters to begin the ninth to help secure his fourth save.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan (8-4) also went seven innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits.

The Twins, who were shut out by the Tigers on Sunday, were blanked for the seventh time this season.

Key moment

Miami added an insurance run in the eighth. Jesús Sánchez sent a shot to deep center field and Buxton made a leaping attempt at the wall to keep the ball in play. Sánchez hustled to third and a review showed it was not a home run.

Otto Lopez was intentionally walked to put runners on first and third but Nick Fortes hit a single down the left-field line for a two-run lead.

Key stat

The win was Miami's fifth shutout of the season.

Up next

RHP Janson Junk (2-0, 3.73 ERA) is set to face the Twins for the first time in his career on Wednesday night against RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-4, 4.63).

