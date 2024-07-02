Tim Anderson's time with the Miami Marlins is at its end.

The Miami Herald's Craig Mish reports the team has designated the 31-year-old shortstop for assignment.

A native of Tuscaloosa, AB, Anderson signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the team in the offseason.

Through 55 games, Anderson was batting .214 with 50 hits, nine runs batted in and a .463 OPS.

Prior to joining the Marlins, Anderson spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox where he was a two-time All-Star and finished seventh in American League Most Valuable Player voting in the shortened 2020 season.

He won a batting title in 2019 after hitting .335 on the season.